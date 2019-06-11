Mr. David Alexander Hepler, 88, of Mount Airy went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born in Thomasville on Dec. 8, 1930. Mr. Hepler served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. In 1951, he married Rachel Jane Crotts. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Hepler, and by a daughter, Debra Jane Hepler Utz. He is survived by a daughter, Marsha Hepler Stetler (David), and a son, Mike Hepler. There are seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.