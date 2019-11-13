|
David Laurimer Puckett, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at his home. He was born the son of Lawrence Reece and Bertha Hicks Puckett on April 1, 1949. Born a natural leader, Mr. Puckett served his country, proudly, as a Marine during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant, having received numerous medals and insignia for his commendable service. After he left military life, he held civilian positions, the last being a truck driver. He enjoyed time fishing and gardening and always kept a unique sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Adam (Gloria) Puckett; and his two grandchildren, Zachary Jones and Emily Puckett (Douglas) Smith; and his three great-grandchildren, Justin Thomas Smith, Sydney Michelle Smith, and Crichton Vaughn Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paola Daniel, and Wade Puckett; five sisters, Sylvia, Bertha May, Brenda, Princess, and Gracie; as well as two precious grandchildren, Owen Weston Puckett and Matthew Lane Puckett. Family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. at Brims Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Gerald Jones will be officiating. He will be laid to rest with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the USO. Tax-deductible donations can be made online via a secure server or by calling 1-800-876-7469. If you prefer to mail check or money order payable to "USO": USO Department WS, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20090-6860. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Puckett family.
