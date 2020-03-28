Home

David Curtis Rudisill, 84, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at Surry Community Health and Rehab Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born in Ohio, June 20, 1935, to the late James Monroe and Shirley Adelaide Dalton Rudisill. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sylvia; daughters and sons-in-law, Frances and James Anderson and Linda and Terry Roberts; sons and daughters-in-law, Dave and Kari Rudisill, Todd and Rita Rudisill; grandchildren and spouses, Neil (Johnetta) Dawson, Bradley King, Stephanie (Nick) Bowman, Coty (Connie) Rudisill, Victoria (Michael) Wilson, Elizabeth Rudisill, Taylor Rudisill and Sam Rudisill, and many great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rudisill was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Alan Rudisill. A private graveside service will be held at Epworth Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
