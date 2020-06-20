David Wilson

David Leon Wilson, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born in Grayson County, Virginia. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with Pastor Titus Anderson and Pastor Aaron Sizemore officiating. The family will receive friends at at the funeral home Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), anyone is welcome to go by the funeral home Monday, June 22, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. to pay their respect.