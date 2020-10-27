1/1
Dean Leagan
Dean Mitchell Leagan, 69, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday night, Oct. 24, at his home. Mr. Leagan was born March 5, 1951, in Surry County, the son of the late Rufus Mitchell and Virginia Ruth Bonham Leagan. Dean retired as the maintenance supervisor from Vienna Village in Pfafftown and was a member of New Home Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon Bowman Leagan of the home; three daughters, Tina Leagan of Galax, Virginia, Tiffany Leagan of Mount Airy, and Stacey Leagan (Jason) of Florida; two sons, Mitchell Leagan (Adriana) of Mount Airy and Jefferson Dean Leagan of Galax; seven grandchildren, Shelby Dixon, Brooklynn Dixon, Jessica Lee Delp, Jonothan Leagan, Justin Leagan, Meagan Halsey, and Ethan Halsey; his mother-in-law, Sally Bowman Morrison of Dobson; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ricky Bowman (Lorri), Annette Draughn (Winford), and Teresa Parker (Fred); several nieces and nephews; and a special niece and caretaker, Scarlett Parker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Leagan was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Clifford Ray Bowman. A private, family memorial service will be held at New Home Church of Christ. No formal visitation will be held. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to New Home Church of Christ, c/o James Draughn, 4064 Simpson Mill Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
