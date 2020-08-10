Deborah Johnson

ARARAT — Deborah Sue Puckett Johnson, 64, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 6, at her home in Ararat. She had been in declining health for several years. Deborah was born Nov. 2, 1955 in Surry County, to the late Carrie Edith McHone Puckett and Robert "Bob" Puckett. She was a homemaker and a licensed cosmetologist. Deborah was a Christian and a member of White Plains Baptist Church, where she attended when her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Gray Johnson; a brother, Johnny Puckett. She is survived by two sons, Billy J. Ledford III, and Terry Christopher Speaks; a daughter, Melissa Ramey Rice; brothers, Joe Bill Puckett, Jimmy (Judith) Puckett, Robert (Yobeth) Puckett; a sister, Judy Puckett Glover; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 13, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with Rev. Kevin Wilson, and Rev. Tom Delph officiating. Anyone who would like to pay their respect may do so on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, the family will be present starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to White Plains Baptist Church, 614 Old Hwy 601, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.