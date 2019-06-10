Deborah Tilley Voigt, 55, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Deborah enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her two granddaughters and appreciating the outdoors. Her favorite activities were spending time at the beach with family, expressing her artistic ability in photography and coaching sports. She loved all her East Surry family. She had a special place in her heart for every one of her students and co-workers. Once a Cardinal always a Cardinal! She was born June 21, 1963, in Forsyth County to Wayne and Lois Tilley. She is survived by her husband, Byron Voigt of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Asia Voigt of Mount Airy; a daughter, Caitlin Voigt, of the home; two granddaughters, Ireland and Britain Voigt; a brother and sister-n-law, Doug and Lisa Tilley of Rural Hall; a sister, Doreen Tilley of Pilot Mountain; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at East Surry High School Gymnasium. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at East Surry High School Gymnasium with Rev. Brian Chilton, Rev. Wes McGarry, and Rev. Brad Quesinberry. Memorials may be made to Pilot Mountain Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 481, Pilot Mountain, NC, 27041 or Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd, Dobson, NC 27017. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. The family would like to thank Woltz Hospice Home for their loving care of Deborah as well as all the family and friends that kept her and our family in your prayers. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com, www.facebook.com/coxneedham) is serving the Voigt family.