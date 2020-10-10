GREENSBORO — Deborah Boyd Wilson, 67, passed away at her residence on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Deborah Wilson was born in Sparta to Dr. Stanley M. Boyd and Dorothy Eaton Boyd. She attended Mount Airy Senior High School and graduated from Guilford College in 1976. Deborah was a teacher in the Guilford County School System for many years. She had previously worked in banking and real estate. She was preceded in death by her parents. Deborah is survived by husband, James Worth Wilson; daughter, Sarah Grace Wilson of Raleigh; sisters, Barbara Boyd Norman of Kernersville and Gale Boyd Larkin of Gulf Breeze, FL; niece, Ingle Maria Larkin; nephew, John Dennis Larkin; brother-in-law, Michael Wilson and wife Melody of Wilmington; and sister-in-law Alice Wilson of Raleigh. The family would like to thank the staff at Piedmont of the Hospice for the excellent care and support given to Mrs. Deborah Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Youth for Christ of Greater Greensboro or to Freedom House in memory of Deborah Boyd Wilson. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Deborah Wilson family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.