1/1
Deborah Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENSBORO — Deborah Boyd Wilson, 67, passed away at her residence on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Deborah Wilson was born in Sparta to Dr. Stanley M. Boyd and Dorothy Eaton Boyd. She attended Mount Airy Senior High School and graduated from Guilford College in 1976. Deborah was a teacher in the Guilford County School System for many years. She had previously worked in banking and real estate. She was preceded in death by her parents. Deborah is survived by husband, James Worth Wilson; daughter, Sarah Grace Wilson of Raleigh; sisters, Barbara Boyd Norman of Kernersville and Gale Boyd Larkin of Gulf Breeze, FL; niece, Ingle Maria Larkin; nephew, John Dennis Larkin; brother-in-law, Michael Wilson and wife Melody of Wilmington; and sister-in-law Alice Wilson of Raleigh. The family would like to thank the staff at Piedmont of the Hospice for the excellent care and support given to Mrs. Deborah Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Youth for Christ of Greater Greensboro or to Freedom House in memory of Deborah Boyd Wilson. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Deborah Wilson family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
3362725157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved