Debra Sue Rutherford Aguilar, 64, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson with her loving family by her side. She was born in Surry County on May 18, 1956, to the late Ala Eugene and Mildred Anders Rutherford. Mrs. Aguilar retired from American Health Care. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, David Romero Lopez; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Juan Sanchez; a son and daughter-in-law, Scotty and Belinda Epperson; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Angela Rutherford, Andy and Dena Rutherford, Tony Rutherford, Ricky Rutherford, and Bobby and Pat Rutherford; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Aguilar was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Perez; and a sister, Judy Rutherford. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jonathan Casstevens officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.