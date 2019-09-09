|
Mrs. Debra Kay Lyons Shelton, 61, of Mount Airy, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, after a courageous, 2½ year battle with ovarian cancer. Mrs. Shelton was born Oct. 13, 1957, in Forsyth County, the daughter of Opal Gunter Draughn and the late Guy Edward Lyons. Debra retired from Bank of America after 25 years of service, and then she served as the loan operations manager at Surrey Bank and Trust for 13 years. She was a faithful Christian and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Michael Charles "Mike" Shelton of the home; a son and his special friend, Michael James Calhoun and Ashley Pearce of Summerville, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Michael Chase Calhoun and Katie Grace Calhoun, both of Grovetown, Georgia; her mother and stepfather, Opal and Dennis Wade Draughn of Mount Airy; a brother and sister-in-law, David Brian and Jan Radford Lyons of Mount Airy; her nieces and nephews, Dylan and Amber Moats, Ethan Moats and Cari Goins, and Josh, Jessica, and Julia Lyons; and her special friends, Linda Dollyhigh, Debbie McCreary, Joan Inman, Donna Greene, Mike and Melody Harrell, Jo Ann Payne, Larry and Linda Calhoun, Davis and Myrtle Love, and Beth Atkins. In addition to her father, Mrs. Shelton was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Joseph Shelton; a grandson, Michael Shaun Calhoun; a brother, Guy Edward Lyons Jr.; and her maternal grandparents, Victor and Alice Gunter. A service of worship and celebration of Debra's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Josh Sechrist and Dr. Ricky Atkins officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.