|
|
Della Joan Patterson Caruthers, 78, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020. She was a graduate of UC in West Virginia with a degree in nursing. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Patterson, and a granddaughter, Sonia Luster. She is survived by daughters and a son-in-law, Becky and Danny Gillenwater, Della Renee Caruthers, and Nancy Caruthers; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Rev. Bernard "Pat" Patterson and wife Becky, Keith Patterson and wife Ester; friend, Jerry Caruthers; and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Dobson Church of God. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Dobson Church of God. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020