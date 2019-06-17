Delmas Sammie Overby, 70, of Mount Airy, passed into the more immediate presence of our Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He graduated from North Surry High School in 1967, attended and graduated from Surry Community College in 1969 and continued his education at University of North Carolina at Greensboro, graduating in 1971. Delmas worked many part-time jobs while in school as a carhop at O'Dell's Sandwich Shop and as shoe department manager at W. T. Grant Company before being promoted to assistant store manager. In 1976, he began employment with YVEDDI for 15 years before becoming an employee of the City of Mount Airy. He retired from the City of Mount Airy after 23 years of service on Sept. 30, 2013. He was a member of Grace Moravian Church for 41 years and served on the Christian Education Committee, the Evangelism Committee, and served as an Elder. He was a member of the Bill Coble Sunday School Class where he was a faithful attendee. Delmas was born on Sept. 22, 1948 to the late Sammy Rastus Overby and the late Ethel Iris Phillips Overby. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Reagan Elizabeth Freeman. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 46 years, Susan Reid Overby, of the home; mother-in-law, Lila Reid Mowry of Waynesboro, Virginia; a son, Colin Andrew (Andy) Overby, of White Plains; and a daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Briana Overby Freeman of Mount Airy. Survivors include two brothers and one sister: Gary Roger Overby and wife, Patricia of Mount Airy; and Danny Ray Overby and wife, Mary, of Holly Springs; and Debra Kay Overby of Toast; three brothers-in-law and spouses: William Reid and wife, Gayle of Waynesboro; Thomas Fox and wife, Mary of Lyndhurst, Virginia; and Larry Pike and wife, Fran of Virginia Beach, Virginia. In addition to his siblings, Mr. Overby is also survived by three grandchildren whom he loved very much, Luke Anthony Freeman, Rebekah Lynn Freeman, and Lila Nadine Overby. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Wednesday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at Grace Moravian Church with Dr. Neil Routh officiating. Burial will be in God's Acre. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Yokefellow Ministries, 215 Jones School Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.