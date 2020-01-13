|
Mrs. Delta Cockerham Hawks Puckett, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on April 3, 1944, to the late Daniel Cosby and Betty Atkins Cockerham. Mrs. Puckett was a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Tim Craft, Annette and Daniel Robertson; a son, Donald Gray Hawks; grandchildren, Jamie Taylor, Melissa and Matthew Ramey, Shane Hawks, Dillon Hawks, Emily Robertson, Leslie Robertson, and Megan Robertson; great-grandchildren, Eli Ramey, Lane Ramey, and Madi Hawks; sisters and brother-in-law, Georgie Edwards, Mary Ann and Joe Hull; brother and sisters-in-law; Ricky and Michele Cockerham, Judy Cockerham, and Vicky Cockerham; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Puckett was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Owen Hawks; her second husband, Major Puckett; brothers, Randall "Sonny" Cockerham, Eddie Dean Cockerham; and a brother-in-law, Henry Edwards. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Travis Sechrist the Rev. Sam Holder, and Mr. Daniel Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Baptist. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020