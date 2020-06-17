Dennis Goodson

Dennis Ray Goodson, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away at Waddell Nursing Home in Galax, Virginia, Wednesday, June 17. He was born in Surry County, August 13, 1949, to Oma Lee Wood Goodson and the late Ray Johnnie Goodson. Mr. Goodson bravely served in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal service. In addition to his mother he is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Todd and Jennifer Goodson, and Heath Goodson; grandchildren and spouses, Emily and Chris Edwards, Katlin and Russell Reynolds, Kirsten and Mason Payne, Chase Goodson and fiancée, Anna Marion; great-grandchildren Adeline, Hayden, Robert James "R.J."; and Averie; and a special caregiver and family friend, Janice Cruz. In addition to his father, Mr. Goodson was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Kynslee Ann. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Roaring Gap Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Atkins officiating. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time to leave for the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 400 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or, to assist with childhood cancer research, ACCO (Princess Kynslee's Kingdom), P.O. Box 498, Kensington, MD 20898-0498. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.