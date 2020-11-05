1/
Dennis Mayes
DOBSON — Dennis Curtis Mayes, age 67, of Dobson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 3, 1953, to Hassie Moore Jarrell and the late Curtis Hover Mayes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nelvra Dozier; and two brothers, David Mayes and Delane Mayes. Surviving are his wife, Rita Dickerson Mayes; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Francisco Estrada; sons, Jamie Lee Meredith and Travis Ray Meredith; eight grandchildren, Heather Meredith, Cory Meredith, Benjamin Estrada, Haleigh Meredith, Mckenzie Meredith, Natalie Meredith, Cheyenne Meredith, Sierra Meredith; six great-grandchildren, Timothy Hill III, Gabriel Hill, Aria Hill, Caleah Meredith, Camilla Meredith, Riot Paul Siegler; mother, Hassie Moore Jarrell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Larry Payne, Nedra and Lester Edwards. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Ladonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. James Odum will officiate. His body will lie in state at Ladonia Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of his service at 11 a.m. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Elkin Dialysis Center, 941 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin, NC 28621. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Mayes Family. There will be no formal services held at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
