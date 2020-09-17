1/1
Dennis Sawyers
1955 - 2020
WILKESBORO — Mr. Dennis Lee Sawyers, 65, of Wilkesboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There will be a viewing Friday, Sept. 18, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, North Wilkesboro, for those wanting to pay their respects in person. Private services will be held at Wilkesboro Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Hefner and Rev. Al Andrews officiating. His burial will be in Skyline Memory Garden, Mount Airy. His service will be video streamed for those wishing to view on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. via Facebook, uploaded to the Wilkesboro Baptist Church main page. Dennis was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Surry County to Elmer "Bud" Lee and Bonnie Smith Sawyers Bennett. He was preceded in his death by his father, Bud, at a young age and his step-father, Jack Norwood Bennett. Dennis worked in computer technology for Lowe's Companies for 20 years until his retirement. Afterward, he pursued a career as a financial adviser, working most recently with SagePoint Financial, and added a realtor license to his repertoire as a broker-in-charge at Ward & Ward Properties. Dennis was an avid sportsman, skilled huntsman, and a doting husband, father and grandfather. He spent many years coaching Little League baseball and youth soccer for the Wilkes County Rec Leagues. He dedicated much of his life giving back to his community. He was a devoted member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher serving on the building committee, even installing the original audio/video components for the congregation in the early 1990s. He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Hamby Sawyers of the home; a daughter, Crystal Michelle Sawyers McMillan and her husband, Daniel, of East Bend; a son, Daniel Lee Sawyers and his wife, Genevieve, of Hillsborough: his mother, Bonnie, of Siloam; his two sisters, Jean Badgett of Mount Airy and Jane Bennett of Siloam; and two amazing grandchildren, 2nd Lt. Isaac Warner McMillan and baby Maddox Genevieve Sawyers. He will truly be missed. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wilkesboro Baptist Church building fund, P.O. Box 61, Wilkesboro, NC 28697; or, donor's choice. All will be sincerely appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com or through various social media sites.



Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
(336) 838-3178
