Mrs. Cynthia Diane Marsh Hiatt, 61, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde. Mrs. Hiatt was born Oct. 22, 1957, in Guilford County, one of three children born to Alma Wright Marsh Moser and the late Junior Charlie "J.C." Marsh. Diane worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years and was a member of Union Hill Friends Meeting. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Audrey and Tim Simpson of Mount Airy; her mother, Alma Wright Marsh Moser of Mount Airy; and two brothers, Steve Marsh and his special friend, Teresa Meador, of Pilot Mountain and Bobby Marsh and his special friend, Donna Payne, of Mount Airy. In addition to her father, Mrs. Hiatt was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Dalton Hiatt; and her stepfather, William Leo Moser. A service of worship and celebration of Diane's life will be held Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Union Hill Friends Meeting, with the Rev. Rusty Reed and the Rev. Fonda Younger officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.