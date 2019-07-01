Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Hiatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Hiatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Hiatt Obituary

Mrs. Cynthia Diane Marsh Hiatt, 61, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde. Mrs. Hiatt was born Oct. 22, 1957, in Guilford County, one of three children born to Alma Wright Marsh Moser and the late Junior Charlie "J.C." Marsh. Diane worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years and was a member of Union Hill Friends Meeting. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Audrey and Tim Simpson of Mount Airy; her mother, Alma Wright Marsh Moser of Mount Airy; and two brothers, Steve Marsh and his special friend, Teresa Meador, of Pilot Mountain and Bobby Marsh and his special friend, Donna Payne, of Mount Airy. In addition to her father, Mrs. Hiatt was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Dalton Hiatt; and her stepfather, William Leo Moser. A service of worship and celebration of Diane's life will be held Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Union Hill Friends Meeting, with the Rev. Rusty Reed and the Rev. Fonda Younger officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now