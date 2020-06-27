CHAPEL HILL — Mr. Richard Arlen "Dick" Beamer, husband of Elizabeth "Libba" Hawks Beamer, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Chapel Hill. Dick was born July 23, 1931, in Mount Airy and was the last surviving of seven children born to the late Dorsey Cullen Beamer and Martha Victoria Monday Beamer. His six predeceased siblings were Ruth Virginia Beamer, William Maynard Beamer, Mary Nell Beamer Wynne, Ann Beamer Adams, Dorsey Cullen Beamer, Jr., and Robert Ross Beamer. He was also predeceased by nephews Tommy Adams and Mark Beamer. Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his beloved wife of 63 years, Libba; and his four children: Sally Beamer Silverman (Mel), Richard Arlen Beamer Jr. (Angela), Stephen Monday Beamer (Adrienne), and Ann Beamer Williams (Jamie Nalls). He also is survived by his grandchildren, whom he adored, and they him: Andrew Beamer, Caroline Harvie, Lacey Beamer, Ellie Harvie, Hayley Nalls, Hadden Beamer, Brownlie Beamer, and Carly Williams; and two sisters-in-law, Christine Beamer and Sarah Beamer. He was also cherished by many nieces and nephews, and their families, and many decades worth of friends. Dick graduated from Mount Airy High School, where he was the quarterback of his state championship football team. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was part of the class of 1954 and known as "Squirrel" to his brothers of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served his country in the United States Army for two years during the Korean conflict. After his military service, he worked in the family laundry business in Galax, VA. Dick met Libba on a blind date in Galax and they were married on June 15, 1957. He worked for Security Life & Trust (Integon) in Winston-Salem, and then founded Galax Savings & Loan in 1963. In 1965, he was recruited to Manassas, VA, to work for Piedmont Federal Savings & Loan. He retired as Senior Vice-President of Piedmont in 1995 when they moved to North Carolina. During his career and life in Prince William County, Dick was a member and served as President of the Woodbridge Lions' Club, started the Woodbridge Boys & Girls Club, and started the TIP (Turn in a Pusher) drug program with the Prince William County Police. He was also instrumental in having Potomac Hospital (now Sentara) built in Woodbridge and was a founding board member. He was a charter member of Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket, VA, a life member of Montclair Country Club in Dumfries, VA, and a member of Croasdaile Country Club in Durham. Dick and Libba were members of University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill. Dick lived and loved life every minute and enjoyed many years of dancing, golfing, watching UNC basketball and football, listening to great music, playing Bridge, and visits with his children, grandchildren and many friends and "fans." He was a diehard Tar Heel, and his claim to fame was that he was the only person to try out for the UNC football team and cheerleading team in the same year and didn't make either one. Dick and Libba enjoyed their longtime membership in The Rams Club of UNC. He was loved by so many, never met a stranger, and was engaged and engaging with anyone in his presence. His absence in the lives of those who knew and loved him will be felt forever, but the legacy of a man who was truly one of a kind will be remembered always and held close in our hearts. Dick's family thanks Dr. Andrew Greganti, Dr. Ashley Henderson, Nancy Boughey, RN, BSN, Dr. Maureen Dale, and Ellen Parker, C.R.N.P. for the years of wonderful professional care, dedication, and friendship. His bravery and determination to keep living was an inspiration and their cheerleading and commitment to him meant so much. A service to celebrate Dick's life will be scheduled in the near future when it is safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University United Methodist Church General Fund, 150 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, NC 27514; JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 2112 11th Ave. South, Suite 520, Birmingham, AL 35205; or to ESO Arts Center, P.O. Box 147, Belle Haven, VA 23306. Condolences and memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, VA.