Dillon Cass Carter, 25, passed away on August 24, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on Feb. 10, 1994, in Macon, Georgia, the son of Stephen and Lyn Carter. He was currently employed with Gulfstream Aerospace and was in the process of switching positions to Swift Air. Dillon is survived by his parents, Stephen Carter of Evergreen, and the former Carol Lyn Blackwell of Riverdale, Georgia; two sisters, Jessica Gay (Matthew Gay) of Advance, and Jennifer Williams (Matt Williams) of Mount Airy; and two nephews, Jaxon and Weston Gay. Dillon graduated from Surry Central, went on to attend Surry Community College, and joined the United States Air Force where he completed four years of service as a Senior Airman. He was an avid lover of sports, especially football and golf, and hoped to see the Georgia Bulldogs win a National Championship. Dillon spent his summers helping his Pa Pa "LC" on the farm and enjoyed making memories at the beach house. If he wasn't doing one of those, he was on the golf course with either his father or his friends. Dillon will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, grandson, brother, and friend. A celebration of life will be held in his honor on August 29 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019