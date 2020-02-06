Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Level Cross UMC
1932 - 2020
Don Lampron Obituary

Donat (Don ) Raymond Lampron, was born Feb 24, 1932 in Manchester, New Hampshire, to the late Antonio J. Lampron and Annie Marie Prince Lampron. He went to Heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Surviving are his wife, Norma, of 31 years; a son, David and wife Chrissy; a brother, Lionel and sister-in-law Sherril; four grandchildren and a special niece, Ceil Desmarais. A memorial service will be held Sat. Feb.8th at Level Cross UMC at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Level Cross UMC or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
