Donald Paul Reznek, 76, of Dobson, passed away May 14, 2020. Don was an elder and beloved member of Union Hill Friends Church. He was born Feb. 12, 1944, to the late Paul and Ainslee Reznek. Don is survived by his wife, Calvina Kitts Reznek, of the home; children, Donna Reznek Rohwer (Todd Rohwer), Amanda Reznek Hadaway (Josh Hadaway) and Paula Reznek Jones (David Jones); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his brother Phillip Reznek (Lynne Porter); sister Dorothy Reznek; two sisters-in-law, Claudia Hildreth and Stacy Bucca; and two brothers-in-law, John Kitts and Paul Bucca; as well as his much loved nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral service at this time; the family will hold a memorial at a later date.



