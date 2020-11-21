WINSTON-SALEM — Donald Craig Riddle Sr., 85, entered into his heavenly reward on Monday, Nov. 16, at his home in Winston-Salem. He was born in the Johnstown area of Westfield in Stokes County to Locke and Eunice Riddle on Sept. 13, 1935. Don was a military veteran, serving 2 years in the National Guard, 2 years as a paratrooper with the Army, and then an additional 21 years with the Air Force, where he retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. Don served in France, Germany, Tripoli, Belgium, Vietnam, and several duty stations within the U.S. After retiring, he returned to Westfield and began his second career teaching at East Surry High School and Surry Community College. He loved teaching and knowing that he helped shape the lives and careers of young people who would one day fill the roles so needed in our communities. Don loved his community and dedicated an abundance of time to service of others. He was a board member and former captain of the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department, charter member and multi-time commander of the VFW Post 9436 in Pilot Mountain, longtime member and deacon of Westfield Baptist Church, and served the outreach community by holding Sunday services at Big Dan Lake for many years during the summer. A quiet leader, he readily accepted the role and elevated those he mentored to learn everything they could, have pride in themselves and their community and live life as an example to others. He was a gifted storyteller and enjoyed reading, racing, sports and spending time with his family. In 1960, Don married his sweetheart, Glenda Ellen Hall Riddle, who preceded him in death. They shared many adventures in their 50 years together and were blessed with their son, Joseph Riddle Sr. and wife, Trish, of Winston-Salem, son Donald Riddle Jr. of Pilot Mountain, and daughter, Mary Walker and husband, Ben, of Westfield; grandchildren, Joseph Riddle Jr., Sharon Thrash and husband, Jacob, Stacy Riddle and fiancé Bryce Koeppen, Kyle Riddle, Rachel Walker, Caleb Walker, and Ethan Walker. Also surviving are his brothers, Dale Riddle and wife Gilda, Kent Riddle and wife Patsy, sister, Glenda Cook and husband, Ray, and sisters-in-law, Faye Frye and Alda Wilmoth, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Franklin Watkins for his expert care, wisdom, prayers, humor and friendship; and the staff of the Tab & Elizabeth Williams Adult Day Center for their loving support and laughter over the last 10 years. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Mr. Riddle will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Nov. 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Westfield Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery presented by Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436 and Mount Airy VFW Post 2019. Bro. Dale Riddle and the Rev. Wes McGarry will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Westfield Volunteer Fire Department, VFW Post 9436, or Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.