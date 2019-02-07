Donald Herbert Fallis, 65, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington. Don was born July 26, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Arthur Herbert Fallis and Catherine Mauldin Fallis. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1975 with a degree in business. Don worked for Genuine Parts for nine years and Swain and Associates in both Mount Airy and Wilmington for 30 years. He was a man of great faith who always loved serving as a devoted member of First Baptist Church. He was an avid UNCW Seahawk supporter and served as a past president of the Seahawk Club Board of Directors. Don also served on the Board of Directors for the Jo Ann Carter Harrelson Center. Don is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pamela Hennis Fallis; his son, Steven Andrew Fallis of Wilmington; his daughter, Katherine Hines Fallis of Raleigh; his grandson, Banks Andrew Fallis of Wilmington; and his sister, Janice Fallis Brown (Mike) of Greenville, South Carolina. He is also survived by three cousins, Susan Welch (Dee) of Whitesboro, Texas; Glenn Gellinger of Monrovia, California; and Hannah Cliburn (Joe) of McHenry, Mississippi.; and nephews David Michael Brown (Sarah) and Johnathan Mark Brown (Jessica). Don was a faithful husband, father, Pops, brother and friend. He loved his boat and being on the water with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, 28401. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church: The Jo Ann Carter Harrelson Center, 20 N. 4th Street, Suite 214, Wilmington, NC 28401; and Lower Cape Fear Hospice of New Hanover County, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, 28401.