Mr. Donald Wayne Griffin, 61, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Griffin was born Oct. 11, 1957, in Surry County, the son of the late Bobby and Norma Faith Smith Griffin. Donald retired from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Services for the Blind, in Asheville. He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Herman Tate of Mount Airy; two nieces; and a nephew. In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Ray Griffin. No formal visitation or memorial service will be held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is in charge of the cremation and serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

