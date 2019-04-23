Home

Mr. Donald Ray Harris, age 65, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at his home. Mr. Harris was born in Surry County on July 17, 1958, to Ima Jean Harris Jones. He was the former owner of Granite City Cab Company. Surviving are sons, Donald Brian Harris, Joel Harris, and Shamar Scales; grandchildren, Emily Harris, Yorick Harris, and Abigail Harris; sisters, Karen Martinez and Sheila Mae Jones; and a brother, Thomas Jones. In addition to his mother, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Kay Harris, and a sister, Elizabeth Inman. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

