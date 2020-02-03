|
|
DOBSON — Mr. Donald Gray Matthews, 83, of Dobson, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at WFUBMC in Winston-Salem. Mr. Matthews was born in Yadkin County on Sept. 11, 1936, to the late Floyd and Minnie Pendry Matthews. He was a member of Stony Knoll United Methodist Church in Dobson. Don was very proud of his grandchildren. He was a lifelong Democrat and avid golfer. Don loved working in his yard. He was a charter member of the East Bend Jaycees and a former Northwest NC district lay leader. Don was a district sales manager for the NC Farm Bureau Insurance Company and a member of the Dobson Gideon Camp. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Matthews, Arzie Matthews and a sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Matthews. Surviving are his wife, Willie Hunter Matthews; two children, Tim (Sandra) Matthews, and Sheila M. (Curtis) Riggans; grandchildren, Jonathan (Srilekha) Matthews, Elizabeth Matthews, Christopher Matthews, and Stephanie White; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mae McCann and Levi Thomas McCann; a brother, Dean (Sue) Matthews, a sister-in-law Carolyn Matthews and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church in East Bend with the Rev. Ed Lee officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 3541 Smithtown Road, East Bend, NC 27018 or to the Dobson Gideon Camp, 394 Cabin Trail, Lowgap, NC 27024. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020