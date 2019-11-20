|
|
WINSTON-SALEM — Mr. Donald Douglas McMillian, age 52, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Mr. McMillian was born in Forsyth County on March 20, 1967, to Donald Gray and Doris Ann Jenkins McMillian. He worked alongside his father at Morbern USA and also worked at Reynolds Park Golf Club. Among the many who will always cherish his memory is his fiancée of seven happy years, Faith Berrier; a daughter, Amber Bilyeu, a son, Stephen Meador (Holley); grandchildren, Piper, Jonah, Jessie, Bentley, Reagan and Cayden; a sister, Sarah McMillian; a nephew, Henry Higgs (Patrice); a niece, Michelle Gurley; great nieces Queenie and Destiny; and several aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, Mr. McMillian was preceded in death by a brother, Mickey McMillian; and his grandmothers, Frances McMillian and Sarah Vasquez. A time of celebration of life will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at Moody Funeral Home from 12 to 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019