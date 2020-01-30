Home

LEXINGTON — Donald Ray McMillian Jr., 47, of Oak Ridge Drive in Mount Airy passed, away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donald was born on April 25, 1972, in Surry County to Donald Ray McMillian Sr. and Debra McMillian. He was employed with Astro Pneumatic Tool. Donald found enjoyment in life in many ways. He loved playing video games, watching horror movies and loved technology. He was a very hard worker but loved to laugh and joke, but most of all he loved his family. He was preceded in death by his mother. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Austin McMillian, of Lexington and father, Donald Ray McMillian Sr. of Cana, Virginia, and brother, Robby McMillian of Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
