Donnie Lawson

Mr. Donnie Edward Lawson, 66, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Patrick County Oct. 28, 1953, to the late Alvis Reid and Rosetta Niten Lawson. Mr. Lawson was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He worked at Westinghouse 34 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening, as long as his health permitted. He was an avid Duke fan. Mr. Lawson is survived by his wife, Vickie Dawn Tesh Lawson; children and their spouses, Anita and Tim Draughon, Jonathan and Dori Lawson, Heather Dellenger, Krystle and Danny Hardy, Bruce and Beth Shaw, and Tessa Lawson; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Linda Quesenberry; brothers and sisters-in-law Leonard and Rita Lawson, James and Nancy Lawson, Kenneth and Pam Lawson, Bernard "B.J." and Daune Lawson, Tom Lawson and Deb, Carlos Lawson, Dale Lawson, Lee and Dawn Lawson, and David and Dianne Lawson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Lawson. Due to the health concerns at this time, there will not be any formal services held at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.