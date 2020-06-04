DOBSON — Doris Joan Cook, 75, of Dobson, passed away at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on June 3, 2020, from the church, militant, to the church, triumphant. Born Oct. 23, 1944, she was the daughter of Joseph "Jack" and Lillian Mae Taylor Cook. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Ted Simmons; three nephews, David (Donna) Simmons, Doug (Sheila) Simmons, Joe (Sandra) Bennett; a niece, Susan Sisk; and many great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Allure (Jack) Bennett and Joy (Charles) Sisk. Ms. Cook was a joyful giver and has given of her time to Goodwill Industries and to Dunmore Plantation. She enjoyed reading, flower gardens, and spending time with her family. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Dunmore Plantation for their excellent care of Ms. Cook during her time there. The family will hold a private, graveside service on Saturday, June 6 at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. The Rev. Doug Brinkley will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund c/o Rev. Doug Brinkley at P.O. Box 1700, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Cook family.