Mrs. Dorothy Morgan Goins, age 73, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Goins was born in Guyan, West Virginia, on Jan. 28, 1946, to Harrison and Ruby Parton Morgan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend. Mrs. Goins' strong faith and family kept her going during her extended illness. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are her husband, Arnold "Runt" Goins; a daughter, Kristi Goins; sons, Ray Goins and Robin, Scott Goins and Jeannette, and Todd Goins; grandchildren, Chevy Goins and Jessica, Arnold Ray Goins III, Courtney Hawks and Andrew, and Lynette Goins; several great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Teresa Trent, Kathy Jeffrey, and Sherry Morgan; a brother, James Morgan and Mary; several nieces and nephews; and of course her fur babies. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goins was preceded in death by an infant child; several brothers and sisters and two nieces. The family will welcome friends and family at the home on Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. The family would like to express a special thanks to Forsyth Medical Center's doctors, nurses and staff; Mount Airy Dialysis; Dr. Dilley and Dr. Chapman for the exceptional care given to Mrs. Goins. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019