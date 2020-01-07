|
|
Miss Dorothy Irene Griffin, 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday night, Jan. 6, 2020, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living Facility. Miss Griffin was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Patrick County, Virginia, the youngest of four children born to the late M.F. and Josephine Edmundson Griffin. Dorothy retired from Cross Creek Apparel after many years of service and was a faithful member of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Josalene Walker of Kernersville, the Rev. Buford E. and Shirley Jessup of Mount Airy, and Wade and Sharon Griffin of Smithfield; one great-niece; seven great-nephews; many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; several great-great-great-nieces and great-great-great-nephews; and a special friend, Alice Cavallo of Mount Airy. In addition to her parents, Miss Griffin was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Elizabeth Griffin Jessup; and two brothers, Carl Griffin and Claude Griffin. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Jon Campbell and the Rev. Robert McCrary officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living Facility and the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020