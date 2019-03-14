Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Porter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Porter Obituary

Mrs. Dorothy Christine Tatum Porter was born in Surry County on Sept. 11, 1935, to the late William Howard Tatum and Mary Elizabeth Manns Tatum. She departed this life on March 13, 2019, at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 1 p.m. March 16, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1299 Perch Road, Pinnacle. Rev. James Tatum will be the eulogist, and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Spencer Funeral Directors are in charge of all services and arrangements.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.