Mrs. Dorothy Christine Tatum Porter was born in Surry County on Sept. 11, 1935, to the late William Howard Tatum and Mary Elizabeth Manns Tatum. She departed this life on March 13, 2019, at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 1 p.m. March 16, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1299 Perch Road, Pinnacle. Rev. James Tatum will be the eulogist, and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Spencer Funeral Directors are in charge of all services and arrangements.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019