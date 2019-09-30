Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Louise Richardson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. Mrs. Richardson was born in Carroll County, Virginia, to Ollie Virginia and Roy Sidney Bryant on Oct. 14, 1940. She left behind her husband of 59 years, William McKinley Richardson; her daughters Rita (Jimmy) Vernon and Noelle Richardson (Steve Catalfamo); grandchildren Cleo (Gerald) Goad, and Robert Vernon (Savannah Parsons); one great-grandson, Liam Goad, and several great-nieces and nephews. Mrs. Richardson was deeply loved by her family and members of the community. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with services conducted by Rev. Joe Atkins. Burial will follow in Fisher Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
