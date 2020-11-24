1/1
Dorothy Simmons
STATE ROAD — Dorothy Martin Simmons, age 85, of State Road, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Simmons was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Wilkes County to Hubert and Sarah Jane Luffman Martin. Mrs. Simmons was a member of Mountain Park Baptist Church and retired from the Elkin Public Library. She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking. Mrs. Simmons was an avid reader and wordsmith, and was a talented seamstress. Following retirement she was a volunteer with the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Simmons; daughter, Peggy Simmons Slawter; granddaughter, Brittany Slawter; sister, Marlene Webster; and brother, Dwight Martin. Survivors include: daughters, Patricia Wagoner and husband Peegie of State Road, Susan Worth and husband Bobby of Mount Airy; son-in-law, Mike Slawter of State Road; grandchildren, Daniyel Kennedy Bates and husband Toddy, Presley Macemore and husband Dustin, Ryan Worth, Sydney Worth; great-grandchildren, Parker Bates, Kolsen Macemore, Emorie Macemore; honorary pallbearers, Toddy Bates, Parker Bates, Ronnie Webster, Ryan Worth, Phil Webster, Dustin Macemore, Mark Webster, and Chris Webster. Mrs. Simmons will lie-in-state Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. A private graveside service will be conducted at Mountain Park Cemetery with Rev. Mark Reece, Jr. officiating. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, P.O. Box 560, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Rachel Miller, Jennifer Vestal, and Chase Crosby for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
