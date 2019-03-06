Mrs. Jewel Dorothy "Dott" Calloway Hawks Jordan, 88, of Mount Airy, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Surry County Nov. 7, 1930, to the late Roby Elmer and Grace Frances Holder Calloway. Mrs. Jordan had a passion for working with children and retired as a teacher from the Carroll County, Virginia, School System after 30-plus years of service. She was a faithful member of Lambsburg Christian Church and was a loving wife, mother, Nannie and friend. Mrs. Jordan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ernest Ray Jordan; sons and daughters-in-law, Bernie Hawks, David and Linda "Mouchie" Hawks, and Edward and Denise Jordan; grandchildren and spouses, Neal and Jennifer Hawks, Phil and Crystal Hawks, Brian and Tonya Hawks, and Brittany and Jonathan Turney; ten great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Sheila Faye Calloway. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jordan was preceded in death by her first husband Dixie "D.B." Hawks Jr.; her brother and sister-in-law Mawyer and Doris Cain Calloway; and a nephew Donnie Calloway. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Lambsburg Christian Church with Rev. Ronald Schwarz, Rev. Phil Hawks and Rev. Neal Hawks officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lambsburg Christian Church Lambsburg, VA 24351 or the Lambsburg Community Center Lambsburg, VA 24351. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.