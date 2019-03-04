PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Douglas Ernest Brewer, age 82, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Monday, March 4 , 2019, at Surry Health & Rehab. Mr. Brewer was born in Forsyth County on Oct. 4, 1936, to Ernest and Ruth Lemmons Brewer. He was retired from Stroh's Brewery. Surviving are his loving wife, Helen Turney Brewer; daughters and sons-in-law, Chrystal and Michael Yates, and Lisa and Randy Carlisle; grandchildren, Zane Yates and wife Taylor, Walker Yates, Ben Long and Danielle Long; a great-grandson, Oliver Long; a sister, Jane Groce; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan Brewer, Joe and Nancy Brewer, Peg Brewer; and a brother-in-law, Joe Moore. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by a sister, Ernestine Moore; a brother, Bill Brewer; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Brewer. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Marty Sewell. Burial will follow in Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to The , 3800 Shamrock Dr., Suite 999, Charlotte, NC 28215-3220. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.