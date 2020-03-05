Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hemmings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Hemmings


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Hemmings Obituary

Mr. Douglas Franklin Hemmings, 85, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Hemmings was born in Surry County on Jan. 25, 1935, to the late James Ray and Vannie Kathleen Short Hemmings. Mr. Hemmings is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Jane Mosley Hemmings; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shelia and Dale Hull and Karen and Sandy Morse; his grandchildren, Amber Mullins, Emily Burr and Katie Burr; six great-grandchildren, Jalon, Morgan, Autumn, Lily, Jordan and Ezra; a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Kenneth Young; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Betsy Hemmings and Jerry and Marnie Hemmings; and a son-in-law, David Burr. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hemmings was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Franklin Hemmings Jr. and a grandson, Christopher Allen Slate; sisters, Margaret Stone and Faye Barker; brothers, Donald Hemmings, Jimmy Hemmings, and infant brother, Charles Hemmings. A private service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. The family request memorial donation be made to Gospel Mission Baptist Church, 1046 Linville Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -