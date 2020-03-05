|
Mr. Douglas Franklin Hemmings, 85, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Hemmings was born in Surry County on Jan. 25, 1935, to the late James Ray and Vannie Kathleen Short Hemmings. Mr. Hemmings is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Jane Mosley Hemmings; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shelia and Dale Hull and Karen and Sandy Morse; his grandchildren, Amber Mullins, Emily Burr and Katie Burr; six great-grandchildren, Jalon, Morgan, Autumn, Lily, Jordan and Ezra; a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Kenneth Young; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Betsy Hemmings and Jerry and Marnie Hemmings; and a son-in-law, David Burr. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hemmings was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Franklin Hemmings Jr. and a grandson, Christopher Allen Slate; sisters, Margaret Stone and Faye Barker; brothers, Donald Hemmings, Jimmy Hemmings, and infant brother, Charles Hemmings. A private service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. The family request memorial donation be made to Gospel Mission Baptist Church, 1046 Linville Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020