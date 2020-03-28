|
|
Mr. Douglas Edward Hooker, age 77, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home on March 27, 2020. He was born May 22, 1942, in Surry County to the late Johnny Edward and Lillian Johnson Hooker. He was retired from Pike Electric as a warranty specialist. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a willing and caring neighbor to many that knew him. After retirement, Doug loved going on cruises, working in the yard and tinkering around the house. Doug never allowed a blade of grass to go unmowed in his neighborhood. Mr. Hooker attended Bannertown Baptist Church. Surviving are his teenage sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Sandra Poore Hooker; a daughter, Tracey Hooker Basiliere; a son, Steve Hooker; grandchildren, Ashlee Hooker, Jessica Hooker, Abby Hooker, Brooke Chatham Inman and Lindsey Basiliere, step grandchildren, Alex Chatham, Chris Basilere, and Jason Basiliere; great-grandchild, Dominic Wood; two brothers and sisters-in-laws, Donald and Noretta Hooker, Danny and Linda Hooker; and special canine friend, Mollie. Due to the COVD19 virus restrictions, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be made to Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield, Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020