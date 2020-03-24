|
Eveart Charles (E. C.) Thomas, age 86, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. Mr. Thomas was born in Surry County on June 11, 1933, to the late William Carl and Ada Lee McCraw Thomas. He was a member of Christian Community Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain and retired from Pilot Floor Covering. E. C. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. He was married to the love of his life, Hazel Louise Millsaps Thomas, for 57 years. When you saw one of them, you always saw the other. Their marriage was one that many only wished for. He is now in heaven with his wife Hazel, or mama, as he usually called her. Mr. Thomas was a giving man who donated his floor covering skills to his church, Christian Community Baptist Church, while the church was being built. He and his brothers were very talented in floor covering skills and carpentry. E. C. loved the Lord and Savior, his church family and enjoyed any time he could spend with his special brothers and sisters in Christ. He is survived by his only child, Jean Carol Stone and her husband Michael Dale Stone; a very special grandson, Robby Dale Stone and his wife, Jennifer H. Stone; two beautiful great-granddaughters, Calista Stone and Chloe Stone; three sisters, Myrtle (Sissy) Poindexter, Jeanette Montgomery and husband Roger, and Mary Lou Terry and husband Burton; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Thomas and Nelda Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Louise Millsaps Thomas; brothers, Carl Junior Thomas, Lee Roy Thomas, James (Ray) Thomas, and Malory (Virgil) Thomas; sisters, Molly Jo Ann Sisk and brother-in-law, Cardell Sisk and Betty Rogers Wright and brother-in-law, Charles Wright; and brother-in-law, J. W. Poindexter. All services for Mr. Thomas will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund for Christian Community Baptist Church, 1180 McDaniel Rd., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041; or to the activity department for Central Continuing Care, 1287 Newsome St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to express a special thanks to the wonderful nursing staff for the exceptional care given to their father and grandfather. The kindness and special friendships made will always be cherished. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020