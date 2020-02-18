|
Ed Warren "Buster" Davis, 89, of Mount Airy, passed peacefully into the arms of his savior on Feb. 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born Dec. 8, 1930, he was the son of Ed Winfield and Tiny Bingman Davis. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Sharon Lee Davis; four sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny Davis, Mark (Judy) Davis, Scott Tesh, and Tim (Lysa) Davis; six grandchildren, Jennifer Schornstadt (Christian), Elizabeth Williams (Brian), Preston Edward Davis, Stacy Davis DeHart (Chris), Bradley Davis, and Eryn Davis Janney (Kevin); and two great-grandchildren, Blake DeHart and Estlin Melton Davis. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Winfield and Tiny Bingman Davis; a brother, Harley "Chunk" Davis; and his first wife, Alice Juanita "Nita" Davis. His absence will be deeply felt by all those who love him. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 12:30 – 2 p.m. at Albion Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m., in the church, officiated by Dr. David Sparks, the Rev. Deward Scott, and Dr. Jonathan Casstevens. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Davis family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020