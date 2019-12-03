|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Edd Troyal Lindley Jr. passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home. He was born May 23, 1951, in Chatham County to the late Edd Troyal Lindley Sr. and Faye Simpson Lindley. Edd was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Pilot Mountain. He had a generous and giving soul, often fundraising and helping charitable causes. Edd was an avid baseball fan and was known to be quite a prankster. He enjoyed social gatherings and dancing, but his greatest pleasure was spoiling his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Edd was preceded in death by a sister, Gertha Lindley Gibson, and a brother, Michael Dewitt Lindley. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda Howell Lindley; two daughters, Angela Hege Corns and Crystal East Truban (Nathan); five grandchildren: Robert Tyler Corns and Chaning Corns (Drew Martin) of Pilot Mountain, Brooklyn Truban, Katelyn Truban, and Ashlyn Truban of Mount Airy; one great-grandson, Luke Martin; one sister, Edna Holland (Steve); two brothers, David Lindley (Donna) and Danny Lindley; brothers-in-law, Terry Howell and Benny Howell; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Farley, Loretta Howell, and Diane Lindley; special friend, Deborah Hunter; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Pilot Mountain with Pastor Travis Milam officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 316 East Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27043. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019