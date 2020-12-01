Mr. James Edd McBride, age 84, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. McBride was born on June 17, 1936, in Surry County to the late Wade Hampton and Lillie Cook McBride. Edd was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church, a member of Surry Shrine Club, Mount Airy Elks Lodge, and a 32nd degree Free Mason. Mr. McBride proudly served in the United States Army at the rank of 1st lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne. He began his career in education as a science teacher at Bartlett Yancy and Davie County High Schools. He then served as state Director of Programming for Gifted and Talented Students at the NC Department of Public Instruction. He also served as the director of the first Governors school at Salem College. After leaving the state department, he served as Associate Superintendent of Montgomery and Scotland County Schools. He was an avid gardener as well as beekeeper. Ever the teacher, he loved people and sharing his knowledge of science with them. His gift of wit, laughter, and his joy of living will always be remembered. Left to cherish his memory, are his wife of 53 wonderful years, Ruth Fortner McBride, daughter, Amy Jo McBride; sister Alma Dawson, nieces, Teresa (Mike) Venable, Vickie (Dwight) Bruner, and Lisa Marie (Chris) Smith; nephews, Andy (Mary Sue) Dawson, Max Dawson, and great-nieces, Lauren, and Madelyn Smith. In addition to his parents, Mr. McBride was preceded in death by two brothers, Osler "Bill" McBride, and Aubrey McBride. No formal service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030, or Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 West Fairs Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.