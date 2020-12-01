1/1
Edd McBride
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. James Edd McBride, age 84, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. McBride was born on June 17, 1936, in Surry County to the late Wade Hampton and Lillie Cook McBride. Edd was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church, a member of Surry Shrine Club, Mount Airy Elks Lodge, and a 32nd degree Free Mason. Mr. McBride proudly served in the United States Army at the rank of 1st lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne. He began his career in education as a science teacher at Bartlett Yancy and Davie County High Schools. He then served as state Director of Programming for Gifted and Talented Students at the NC Department of Public Instruction. He also served as the director of the first Governors school at Salem College. After leaving the state department, he served as Associate Superintendent of Montgomery and Scotland County Schools. He was an avid gardener as well as beekeeper. Ever the teacher, he loved people and sharing his knowledge of science with them. His gift of wit, laughter, and his joy of living will always be remembered. Left to cherish his memory, are his wife of 53 wonderful years, Ruth Fortner McBride, daughter, Amy Jo McBride; sister Alma Dawson, nieces, Teresa (Mike) Venable, Vickie (Dwight) Bruner, and Lisa Marie (Chris) Smith; nephews, Andy (Mary Sue) Dawson, Max Dawson, and great-nieces, Lauren, and Madelyn Smith. In addition to his parents, Mr. McBride was preceded in death by two brothers, Osler "Bill" McBride, and Aubrey McBride. No formal service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030, or Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 West Fairs Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved