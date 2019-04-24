Mr. Arlyss Edward "Eddie" McKinney, age 89, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. McKinney was born in Surry County on July 29, 1929, one of seven children born to the late Grover T. and Mabel Carlan McKinney. His siblings included Robert, Don, Charles, Grover, Merle and Lois. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was retired from Chrysler Corp. In addition to his brothers, Mr. McKinney is survived by several nieces and nephews and a special great-nephew, Taron McKinney. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at New Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy McCraw officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.