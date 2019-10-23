Home

CANA, VA — Mrs. Edith Combs Hawks, 82, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at Twin County Regional Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. She was born in Carroll County, Virginia, Dec. 26, 1936, to the late Nathan Clyde and Vera Osa Combs. Mrs. Hawks retired from Kentucky Derby after many years of service. She enjoyed flower gardening and listening to Blue Grass Gospel Music. Mrs. Hawks was a devoted wife until the death of her husband in July of this year. She was a loving mother and her memories will be cherished by her daughter and son-in-law, Delores and Randy Largen; a niece, Jeanne Combs Scott; and two nephews, Roger and Jimmy Combs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hawks was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Benton Hawks, and a brother, Therman Clyde Combs. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Ford Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
