RURAL HALL — Mr. Edward Fletcher Gunnell, 70, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his home. He was born July 18, 1949, in Forsyth County to the late Willie Fletcher Gunnell and Mary Hicks Gunnell. Edward proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He had many hobbies which included carp fishing, NASCAR, collecting different things, and coaching softball. In addition to his parents, Edward is preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Gunnell and Ann Anderson; and daughter, Jennifer Renee Gunnell. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Vicky Bowman Gunnell; three daughters: Chris Sneed (William), Misty Colon (Jose), and Tonya Pilson (Reggie); six grandchildren: Justin Williams (Kelsey), Samantha Williams (Alex), Jonathon Gunnell (Paulina), Evan Gunnell, Alexus Gunnell (Hunter), and Austin Gunnell; brother, Glenn Gunnell (Kay); and three sisters: Faye Mckeithan (Fred), Linda Fie (G.G.), and Carol Montgomery (Mike). A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Crestview Memorial Park with Don Wallace, minister, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC HWY 66 S, King, NC 27021 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston- Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
