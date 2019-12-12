|
Edward Norfleet (Ned) Michaels of Mount Airy passed away unexpectedly at Northern Regional Hospital on Dec. 12, 2019, at the age of 84. Born in Durham, he was the son of the late Edward Haley and Helen Pritchard Michaels. He graduated from Durham High School and attended Guilford College. Ned retired from Renfro Corporation as treasurer after 37 years of service. Ned is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Deal Michaels, three children, Karen, Rebecca and Rick; four grandchildren; a sister, Judy and a brother, John. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church with Rev. Sarah Morris officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 472 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Visitors are welcome at the Michaels' home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019