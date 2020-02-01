|
Mrs. Effie Ann Cain Eaton, 73, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on Nov. 30, 1946 to the late Johnny Henderson Cain Sr. and Edna Moorefield Cain. Mrs. Eaton was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She retired from Renfro after several years of service. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her husband of 56 years, Noel G. Eaton; a daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Billy Marshall; a daughter-in-law, Laura Eaton; grandchildren, Heather Ann Wilson and husband, Joe, Alex Eaton, and Evan Ray Marshall; great-grandchildren, Finley Ray Wilson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Daphne and J.W. Holcomb, and Shirley and Clark Boyd; a brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Glenda Cain, and a sister-in-law, Carlene Cain; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eaton was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Todd Eaton; a sister and brother-in-law, Erlene and Wilford Marshall; and brothers, Bernie, Robert, and Johnny Cain Jr.. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Arlis Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. before leaving for the service. The family would like to express the deepest appreciation to the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, the staff of Northern Regional and Forsyth Medical Center for the wonderful care Mrs. Eaton was given during her illness, and to the family's special blessing, Jeanette Eaton, for all the love and care she shared with the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020