Eileen Patricia Persson Crouse, age 60 of Cana, Virginia, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 23, 1960, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey to the late Richard and Geraldine Campbell Persson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Davin James Crouse. She was a member of the Quilters Guild in Surry County. She is survived by her husband, James Crouse; three sons, Brandon Crouse of Mount Airy, Ethan Crouse and wife Jennifer of Ararat, Virginia, Logan Crouse of Lexington Park, Maryland; two sisters, Deborah Persson of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Leslie Yohann and husband Peter of Tacoma, Washington; five grandchildren; four nephews and one niece also survive. The family requests the honor of your presence at the Gathering of Remembrance Service to honor the life of Eileen at noon, Sunday, March 15, in the chapel of Grandview Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease, 100 17th Street NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20036. The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregiver, Brandy Humphries, Carroll County, Virginia EMS and Tri-Area Health Clinic, Laurel Fork, Virginia. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is serving the Crouse family. Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020