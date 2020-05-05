Elaine Doggett
Elaine Childress Doggett, 94, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Doggett was born in Surry County Jan. 19, 1926, the daughter of the late Madison F. and Susan Thomas Childress. Elaine graduated from Mount Airy High School and was retired from Sears, Inc. She was a longtime member of Grace Moravian Church. Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Thomas Snow; one son and daughter in law, James Andrew (Andy) and Pam Doggett; two grandchildren Jennifer Doggett and Justin Doggett; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Lavinia Childress, and Mrs. Magilene Doggett. In addition to her parents Mrs. Doggett was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Doggett, sisters, Kathryn Sutphin, Phoebe Martin, Frances Childress, Gladys Haynes, Ruth George; brothers, Haywood Childress, and Frank Childress. A private graveside service will be held at God's Acre. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Moravian Church (John Walker Sunday School Class), 1401 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. The Doggett family would like to thank the staff of Central Continuing Care and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the love and care given to Mrs. Doggett during her illness. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Doggett family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
